Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden complimented the learning abilities of poor children — by comparing them to whites.

Mr. Biden made the remark in Iowa on Thursday evening to the Asian and Latino Coalition PAC, and a video of it was shared on social media by President Trump’s re-election campaign.

He said schools in poor areas should offer Advanced Placement and other enrichment programs.

“We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” he said, when applause started.

Mr. Biden then seemed to catch himself and added “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids, No, I really mean it.”

“Yikes…have fun mitigating that one,” Andrew Clark, rapid response director for the Trump campaign, wrote on Twitter.

Dana Loesch, a conservative activist and former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, said it was likely just a slip of the tongue.

“I want to give Biden grace on this slip-up but media rules, as seen with Trump coverage, say otherwise,” she wrote.

