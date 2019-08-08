WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has named Joseph Maguire, the current director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting national intelligence director.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump says Maguire has had a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010.

Trump says Maguire had leadership roles throughout his career, including commander of Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a fellow at Harvard University.

Maguire becomes acting director on Aug. 15, the same day current National Intelligence Director Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect.

