Sen. Kamala D. Harris on Thursday released the first TV ad of her presidential campaign, which works in part of her biography to tout her “3 a.m. agenda” that touches on taxes, health care and equal pay for men and women.

Her campaign said the minute-long ad is part of a “significant” six-figure TV and digital buy this week in Iowa, where many of the candidates are headed for the state fair.

“She’d work all day then pour her whole heart into Maya and me when she got home,” Ms. Harris says. “And then, after we were fed and in bed, our mother would sit up trying to figure out how to make it all work. That’s something most Americans know all too well.”

Ms. Harris says her “3 a.m. agenda” is a plan “to help you solve those worries,” going on to tout her plan to cut taxes for the middle class, roll back parts of the GOP tax cuts, move toward universal health care and fine companies that don’t pay women the same as men for equal work.

“That’s what I’m fighting for — real relief for families like yours. Not in 20 years. Not in 30. Starting my first day as president. Because you’ve waited long enough to get a good night’s sleep,” she says.

