MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - An attorney says a Montana man charged with assaulting a 13-year-old boy who refused to remove his hat during the national anthem believed he was doing what President Donald Trump wanted him to do.

Attorney Lance Jasper tells the Missoulian he will seek a mental health evaluation for Curt Brockway, a U.S. Army veteran who suffered a traumatic brain injury and was convinced he was following his commander in chief’s orders.

Jasper’s comments Wednesday came as prosecutors formally charged Brockway with assault on a minor.

Prosecutors say Brockway asked the boy to remove his hat during the anthem ahead of a rodeo.

They say the boy cursed at Brockway, and the man grabbed him by the throat, “lifted him into the air and slammed the boy into the ground.”

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

