Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe filed a lawsuit Thursday claiming President Trump pressured the bureau and Justice Department to fire him just two days before his retirement.

The suit alleges Mr. McCabe was terminated for failing to pledge “partisan allegiance” to the president. Mr. McCabe’s attorney claims Mr. Trump vindictively sought to end his career.

FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General William P. Barr are also named as defendants, although it was then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions who ordered Mr. McCabe’s firing.

“It was Trump’s unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiff’s termination was a critical element of Trump’s plan and scheme.”

Mr. McCabe is the second former FBI official to file a lawsuit against the bureau this week. Ex-G-man Peter Strzok, whose derogatory texts about the president became national headlines, is also asking to reinstated.

Mr. Sessions dismissed Mr. McCabe in March 2018 only hours before his 50th birthday, when his full law enforcement pension would have vested. His removal prevented him from recouping the entire pension the lifelong bureau employee would have otherwise received.

In his suit, Mr. McCabe argues that he is entitled to his full law enforcement pension and “other benefits, privileges and rights currently being withheld.” He is also asking to reinstated as Deputy Director of the FBI.

The Justice Department cited “lack of candor” in Mr. McCabe’s interviews with investigators probing a 2016 media leak about an investigation in the Clinton Foundation.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found he leak advanced Mr. McCabe’s “personal interests”

In his lawsuit, Mr. McCabe says his firing was a political attack sparked by the bureau’s probe into possible links between members of the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Trump demanded plaintiff’s personal allegiance, he sought retaliation when plaintiff refused to give it and Sessions, Wray and others served as Trump’s personal enforcers rather than the nation’s highest law enforcement officials, catering to Trumps unlawful whims instead of honoring their oaths to uphold the constitution,” the lawsuit claims.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.