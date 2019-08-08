House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to President Trump on Thursday telling him to use his constitutional powers to call Congress into session to and demand it quickly pass new gun controls.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not shown any inclination to cancel the summer vacation and bring senators back. Instead, he’s directed key committee chairmen to scout of bipartisan solutions, presumably with an eye to acting later in the fall.

Mrs. Pelosi says there’s “great urgency” to the issue.

“Mr. President, we have an opportunity to work in a bipartisan way to pass gun violence prevention background checks. However, Leader Mitch McConnell, describing himself as the ‘grim reaper,’ has been an obstacle to taking any action,” the California Democrat wrote in a letter to the president.

She said her missive was a “good faith to request” to urge him to use his powers to recall lawmakers to Washington — and he said they should pass a partisan background check bill that cleared the House in February.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.