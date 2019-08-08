FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in northern Arizona have identified an Oklahoma man who died after falling off a moving car following a struggle.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office says 35-year-old Richard Osburn died from blunt-force head trauma.

Osburn’s body was found on Highway 89N near Gray Mountain when county sheriff’s deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers from Flagstaff responded to the scene Monday.

Authorities say an unidentified couple from Conway, Arkansas stopped to assist a driver who had just been involved in a car accident.

A suspect armed with a knife then jumped on the couple’s vehicle and fought with the man, who suffered stab wounds on his hands.

The woman tried to drive away and the suspect fell off the roof of the car and apparently suffered fatal injuries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.