SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say the Santa Fe Regional Airport was closed for up to two hours Thursday after a small plane spun on a runway while landing.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said two people were aboard the single-engine plane and that nobody was injured.
Lunsford said the plane spun when the pilot “lost directional control while landing.”
Airport Operations Manager John Dickinson said the plane “was a little banged up” and that closure curtailed flights for over 90 minutes.
Dickinson said he didn’t have details on the affected flight operations.
