SAO PAULO (AP) - Brazilian prosecutors are recommending the investigation of soccer star Neymar on a rape allegation be closed, saying there is a lack of evidence.

Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flávia Merlini and Estefânia Paulin said Thursday they agree with a police decision not to bring charges. A judge will make the final decision.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police.

Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual. He is in France, where he plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Police are still investigating whether Trindade falsely reported a rape.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

