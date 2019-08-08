The deputy director of national intelligence will follow the former director in leaving the Trump administration.

According to tweets Thursday by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News, Sue Gordon will leave the post “following a meeting in Oval with Trump today.”

Outgoing Director Dan Coats tendered his resignation at the end of July, effective next week, reportedly over clashes with President Trump. Mr. Trump’s first pick to replace him, Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas, withdrew after an avalanche of criticism.

According to Ms. Jacobs of Bloomberg, citing national-security aides, Ms. Gordon “is one of strongest leaders in intel community” and a person who “tells truth even when people don’t want to hear it.”

“But she has detractors, including those who tagged her an acolyte of John Brennan, who has become a major Trump foe,” Ms. Jacobs added.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized the intelligence community on matters related to Russia and for trying to prevent him from winning the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton and have sought to bring him down since.

