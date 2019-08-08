The deputy director of national intelligence will follow the former director in leaving the administration, President Trump announced Thursday evening.

Sue Gordon will leave her post effective next week on the same day that the resignation of outgoing Director Dan Coats, which was announced at the end of July, will take effect, Mr. Trump wrote over a series of tweets.

Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career. I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her. Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

Mr. Trump quickly named Joseph Maguire as acting director later in the evening.

Mr. Coats reportedly left over clashes with Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the intelligence community on matters related to Russia and for its purported efforts to prevent him from winning the 2016 election and to bring him down since.

The president’s first choice to replace Mr. Coats, Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas, withdrew after an avalanche of criticism.

According to tweets Thursday by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News, who first broke the news, Ms. Gordon decided to leave the post “following a meeting in Oval with Trump today.”

Ms. Gordon “is one of strongest leaders in intel community” and a person who “tells truth even when people don’t want to hear it,” Ms. Jacobs wrote.

“But she has detractors, including those who tagged her an acolyte of John Brennan, who has become a major Trump foe,” she added.

