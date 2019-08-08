WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A New Hampshire man charged with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in a Massachusetts restaurant where she was attending a book club meeting has been committed to a mental health facility for an additional six months.

Court officials tell Masslive.com that at a hearing Wednesday at Bridgewater State Hospital, it was determined that Carlos Asencio would remain held there for up to six more months.

The 32-year-old Derry, New Hampshire man had been at the facility since his arraignment last month on a murder charge in the July 3 stabbing death of 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski, of Ayer, in O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar in Worcester. A not guilty plea has been entered on his behalf.

Authorities say the suspect stabbed the victim as she left the restroom.

His attorney has not commented.

