Democratic presidential hopeful Tim Ryan is embarking on a road trip from Ohio to Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday in an effort to pressure Senate Majority Mitch McConnell to take up gun control legislation.

The Ohio congressman is planning to join the gun control group Moms Demand Action on a “Caravan for Change” that will stop in various places in Ohio — including Dayton, the site of last weekend’s shooting that killed nine people.

The trip will culminate with a rally Thursday evening in Louisville.

“There’s a lot of people that are anxious, a lot of advocates in Ohio, and we want to do something. So it’s time for action and we’re going to head south to Kentucky,” Mr. Ryan told CNN International.

Democrats and gun control advocates have urged Mr. McConnell to call the Senate back into session and act on House-passed legislation to bolster gun-purchase background checks after the weekend shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, that killed 31 people combined.

Mr. McConnell has been greeted in recent days by protesters outside his Louisville home.

Twitter apparently locked the account of Mr. McConnell’s campaign after his team posted a video of the protesters making threats.

