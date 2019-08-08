President Trump criticized French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday for sending “mixed signals” to Iran about possible talks with the U.S.

On Twitter, the president said “nobody speaks for the United States but the United States itself.”

He said of Tehran, “They want desperately to talk to the U.S., but are given mixed signals from all of those purporting to represent us, including President Macron of France.”

“No one is authorized in any way, shape, or form, to represent us!” Mr. Trump said. “I know Emmanuel means well, as do all others, but Iran is in serious financial trouble.”

Mr. Trump may have been referring to a report earlier this week that Mr. Macron invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the G7 summit in France later this month to meet Mr. Trump.

Tensions with Iran have been rising, with Iranian forces seizing oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and shooting down a U.S. surveillance drone. The U.S. later shot down an Iranian drone.

Mr. Trump has been ratcheting up sanctions on Iran and pushing for a new nuclear deal since withdrawing from the agreement reached under the Obama administration.



