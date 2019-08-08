Never mind “if” you build it. Next year, Major League Baseball will build it, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will come.

The Yankees and White Sox will play a regular season game next year at the cornfield baseball diamond in Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed, MLB has announced.

Sports Illustrated reported that MLB will construct a temporary, 8,000-seat stadium at the diamond in Dyersville, Iowa. The game will be played Aug. 13, 2020.

To promote the game, MLB tweeted a video in which Yankees star Aaron Judge was inserted into one of the film’s iconic scenes, asking Kevin Costner’s character Ray Kinsella, “Is this heaven?”

It’s not the first small-town venue to receive an MLB game.

Since 2017, two teams have been chosen to travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, during August to play regular season games at the site of the Little League World Series, which has been dubbed the “MLB Little League Classic.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.