Authorities say the man arrested after stabbing four people and wounding two others in Southern California is a documented gang member with a violent criminal record who had served time in prison.

Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRe said Thursday that he believes Zachary Castaneda would have killed or injured many other people if he hadn’t been arrested during the rampage.

Investigators say they believe the 33-year-old targeted his victims at random while robbing businesses during a two-hour wave of violence Wednesday.

It wasn’t immediately known if Castaneda had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

