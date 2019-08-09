BENSENVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old friend in suburban Chicago.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney office says the teen was released to his parents on home detention following a hearing Friday.

Authorities say he and three friends were handling firearms Thursday at a home in Bensenville when the 13-year-old was shot in the head. He later died at a hospital. Bensenville is northwest of Chicago.

State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a release that the “heartbreaking turn of events should serve as a reminder to parents to lock up their weapons and keep them out of reach from their children.”

The 14-year-old also is charged with reckless conduct and reckless discharge of a firearm.

