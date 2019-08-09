By - Associated Press - Friday, August 9, 2019

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut authorities say they found a live grenade while executing a search warrant during a drug bust.

The New Haven Register reports police evacuated a Norwich residence and had to call in the bomb squad on Thursday to remove the device.

Officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and money when they made the find.

It’s unclear how many were evacuated in the process.

Norwich police say an investigation is ongoing. The names of the suspects involved have not yet been released.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide