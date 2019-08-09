NORWICH, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut authorities say they found a live grenade while executing a search warrant during a drug bust.
The New Haven Register reports police evacuated a Norwich residence and had to call in the bomb squad on Thursday to remove the device.
Officers seized a large quantity of cocaine and money when they made the find.
It’s unclear how many were evacuated in the process.
Norwich police say an investigation is ongoing. The names of the suspects involved have not yet been released.
