GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - An officer who shot and wounded a South Carolina man holding a gun in his own home through a window did not violate Greenville County Sheriff’s Office policy.

State agents say the investigation into whether deputy Kevin Azzara faces criminal charges in the June shooting in Simpsonville continues.

Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood told The Greenville News an internal investigation found no agency rules were violated and Azzara could soon be brought off administrative duty.

Azzara’s lawyer says they have argued all along that the shooting was legal and justified.

Azzara was at Dick Tench’s home investigating a medical alert call when he shot the homeowner. Tench said he didn’t know who was outside his home at midnight and came downstairs with his gun to check.

