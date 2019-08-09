President Trump said Friday that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden “is not playing with a full deck” after the Democratic frontrunner committed a gaffe about poor children not being white.

“He made that comment, I said ‘whoa,’” Mr. Trump told reporters. “This is not somebody you can have as your president. But if he got the nomination, I’d be thrilled.”

Mr. Biden, in comments to supporters Thursday, said “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.” His campaign said later he misspoke.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.