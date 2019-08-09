President Trump on Friday assured that discussions are taking place to pass “meaningful background checks” in the wake of two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 31 people dead.

“Serious discussions are taking place between House and Senate leadership on meaningful Background Checks. I have also been speaking to the [National Rifle Association], and others, so that their very strong views can be fully represented and respected,” he tweeted.

“Guns should not be placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people. I am the biggest Second Amendment person there is, but we all must work together for the good and safety of our Country. Common sense things can be done that are good for everyone!” he added.

This sentiment echoes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Thursday that passing gun legislation will be a “front and center” issue after lawmakers come back from congressional recess in September.

“What we can’t do is fail to pass something,” he added. “The urgency of this is not lost on any of us.”

The House passed a background check bill in February that Mr. McConnell has refused to take up and Mr. Trump promised to veto should it reach his desk. Another bill allowing more time to conduct background checks also plateaued in the Senate.

SEE ALSO: Trump’s support of ‘red flag’ laws faces opposition by conservatives

The president said there was a “great appetite” for background check legislation but added there was “no political appetite” for banning assault-style weapons, despite polling showing 60% of Republicans supporting the measure.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.