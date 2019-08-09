An El Paso detective said this week the man who is suspected of shooting up a Walmart last Saturday confessed after his surrender that his goal was to target Mexicans, according to the Associated Press.

Detective Adrian Garcia wrote in a police affidavit that 21-year-old Patrick Crusius told law enforcement “I’m the shooter” after emerging with his hands up.

The confessed shooter waived his Miranda rights and began giving them information, including that the shooting was racially motivated.

Mr. Crusius is the reported perpetrator in the El Paso massacre that left 22 people dead and multiple people injured. He is suspected of posting a manifesto hours before the shooting that said the massacre was a response to an “invasion” of Hispanics and a way to “fight to reclaim my country from destruction.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.