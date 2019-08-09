ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A 35-year-old Elko man with an extensive criminal record faces 21 new charges after he crashed his motorcycle during a high speed chase with police who were trying to stop him for a broken taillight.
The Elko Daily Free Press reports Brian Penola suffered minor injuries in the crash in Elko Thursday night.
His charges include speeding, reckless driving, disobeying an officer and endangering other people or property. He’s also accused of driving without a license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of failure to appear in court.
It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.
Court records show Penola most recently was arrested in May for burglary and petit larceny at an Elko grocery store. He’s previously been found guilty of destroying private property and failing to submit a sex offender verification form.
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com
