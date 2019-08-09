A federal judge ruled Friday a Virginia school district violated a transgender student’s rights by not permitting the student to use the bathroom correlated with his gender identity.

In 2015, Gloucester High School adopted a policy for transgender students to use different facilities than biological male or female students.

The move came after backlash in the community after Gavin Grimm, who was a sophomore at the time, began using male facilities after he found it stigmatizing to use a restroom in the nurse’s office.

He, with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, sued the school in federal court arguing the policy violated his constitutional rights.

“It is such a relief to achieve this closure and vindication from the court after four years of fighting not just for myself, but for trans youth across America,” said Mr. Grimm.

He graduated from the high school in 2017.

Although he was born a female, Mr. Grimm began transitioning to a male in 2014.

