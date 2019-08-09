Sen. Lindsey Graham promised this week that if Republicans were able to take the House, Senate and presidency in 2020, he would push for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“If we can get the House back and keep our majority in the Senate, and President Trump wins reelection, I can promise you not only are we going to repeal ObamaCare, we’re going to do it in a smart way where South Carolina will be the biggest winner,” the South Carolina Republican said to a Greenville, S.C. radio station.

“We’ve got to remind people that we’re not for ObamaCare,” he added. “If we could get the money back to the states, Democratic policies would be tested against our policies.”

“This scares the hell out of the Democrats. This is what 2020 is about,” he said.

Mr. Graham’s repeal bill would take away subsidies that help citizens buy health insurance as well as roll back Medicaid expansion for low-income citizens in over 35 states, shifting the money to states that didn’t expand Medicaid, like South Carolina. It could force states that did expand their Medicaid eligibility to cut programs and deny service.

The South Carolina Republican’s comments are the latest chapter in congressional conservatives’ push to repeal Obamacare. That effort has been largely credited with fueling the Democrats takeover of the House in the 2018 midterm election.

Democrats ran on protecting the ACA and will likely repeat that strategy in 2020.

Mr. Graham submitted his Obamacare repeal in 2017 while the Republicans held the House, Senate and presidency. Despite this, it lost by one vote after Sens. Susan Collins, Rand Paul and the late Sen. John McCain all opposed the measure.

Mr. Graham assured that the repeal would be different in 2021.

“We were one vote short in the Senate,” he said.

