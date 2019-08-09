PELHAM, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man serving life in prison for murder has been freed after 12 years over a single fingerprint pointing to another man.

News outlets report 36-year-old Adam Braseel accepted a deal last month allowing him to maintain his innocence and get time served for felony aggravated assault. He now wants a pardon.

No one witnessed the 2006 bludgeoning of Malcolm Burrows. But his sister told authorities that a red-headed man lured her brother away and returned to beat her so severely she suffered brain damage. No traces of the red-headed Braseel were found at the scene.

In 2017, a retested fingerprint matched a red-headed man named Kermit Eugene Bryson, who killed himself in 2008 as authorities tried arresting him for killing an officer. The plea ended the subsequent retrial.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.