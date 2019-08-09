Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign team ripped Twitter on Friday for requiring an “avalanche of outrage” before its account was unlocked.

The social media giant was accused of double standards this week after the Kentucky Republican’s “Team Mitch” account ran afoul of the platform’s terms of service.

The infraction: Mr. McConnell’s team shared footage of threatening protesters outside his home in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Twitter revisited the issue after a wave of backlash and decided to allow the footage with a “sensitive media” warning.

“It shouldn’t have taken an avalanche of outrage from across the country to stop Silicon Valley from launching an effort to silence conservatives like the Majority Leader of the United States Senate in the first place,” McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said. “We look forward to learning more about what steps Twitter will take to ensure that this egregious suppression campaign never happens again.”

The campaign called the debacle further evidence that “liberal Hollywood celebrities” are treated differently for posting “exactly what we did without suffering the same penalty.”

“After multiple appeals from affected users and Leader McConnell’s team confirming their intent to highlight the threats for public discussion, we have reviewed this case more closely,” Twitter said in its own statement. “Going forward, the video will be visible on the service with a sensitive media interstitial and only in cases where the Tweet content does not otherwise violate the Twitter Rules.”

