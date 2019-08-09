TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Police say a woman’s death is possibly linked to a string of crimes that led to the arrests of two people in Washington state.

The News Tribune reports Lakewood police arrested a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman Thursday following an attempted carjacking and burglary.

Police say a man tried to steal a car but the 76-year-old owner defended it with a golf club.

A home burglary was reported a few minutes later.

Police say a person with a machete-style knife approached the resident, but the person left when the resident pulled out a gun.

The man and woman later surrendered to police.

Police found a woman dead inside a barber shop while the other crimes were occurring.

Police say they’re investigating the death and other crimes as one case.

___

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.