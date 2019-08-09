SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Shreveport woman is suspected of injuring her toddler in an attempt to profit off a bus crash.

Authorities say 38-year-old Diedra Michelle Lee is free on bond after having been booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Tuesday for cruelty to a juvenile and two counts of insurance fraud.

Louisiana State Police tell news outlets that Lee and her 23-month-old child were passengers on a city bus when it was involved in a collision. Trooper Brent Hardy says an investigation revealed that Lee intentionally caused her child’s head to strike the back of the seat in front of the child. Hardy says Lee also presented false information in an attempt to defraud an insurance company by allegedly claiming bodily injuries for herself and child were a result of the crash.

