Friday, August 9, 2019

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in New Bedford have opened a homicide investigation into the stabbing death of a homeless man.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says the victim, identified only as a 41-year-old man, was found Thursday evening by two other homeless men who alerted police.

Investigators say the man was living in a heavily wooded homeless encampment. The state medical examiner is conducting an autopsy.

Further details were not immediately available Friday.

