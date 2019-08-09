NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in New Bedford have opened a homicide investigation into the stabbing death of a homeless man.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says the victim, identified only as a 41-year-old man, was found Thursday evening by two other homeless men who alerted police.
Investigators say the man was living in a heavily wooded homeless encampment. The state medical examiner is conducting an autopsy.
Further details were not immediately available Friday.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.