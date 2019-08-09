President Trump said Friday that Democrats are showing their desperation by calling him a white supremacist.

“I think it shows how desperate the Democrats are,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I am not any of those things. For them to throw out the ‘racist’ word, racist, racist, racist — they call anybody a racist when they run out of cards. I’m winning in the polls. They’re desperate.”

Several Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, have labeled Mr. Trump a white supremacist in the wake of last weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

