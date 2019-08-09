President Trump said Friday that Hollywood is “racist,” amid NBC Universal’s plans to release a movie about liberal elites murdering Trump supporters for sport.

“Hollywood is racist, what they’re doing, with the kind of movies they’re putting out,” the president told reporters at the White House. “It is very dangerous for our country.”

NBC Universal still plans to release the controversial movie “The Hunt” as scheduled next month, despite an outcry over its depiction of elites hunting “deplorables” for sport.

The president also said he is going to get “tough” on the social media platform Twitter, as several Republican campaigns boycotted the social media platform this week for showing bias toward conservatives.

“They’re treating conservatives very unfairly,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re going to be very tough with them. Twitter. We have the heads of the biggest companies coming in. They treat conservatives totally different than they treat others.”

Twitter suspended the campaign account of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this week temporarily after it showed video of protesters at his home threatening violence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.