President Trump said Friday that he would like to see former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick return to playing professional football despite his vocal disdain in the past for the quarterback’s taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem as a form of political protest.

“I think if he was good enough — I know the owners. I know [New England Patriots owner] Bob Kraft. I know so many of the owners — if he’s good enough they’d sign him … they will do anything they can to win games,” Trump said to a group of reporters on the White House South Lawn.

“Frankly I’d love to see Kaepernick come in if he’s good enough, but I don’t want to see him come in because somebody thinks it’s a good PR move,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Kaepernick has been unsigned for three years after he protested racial disparities by kneeling during the national anthem as a San Francisco 49ers quarterback, which the president condemned as “disrespect” toward the flag and military veterans.

The president also complained when Mr. Kaepernick was included in a Nike ad campaign in 2018.

Mr. Kaepernick made headlines earlier this summer when it was reported his objections led to Nike scuttling a planned shoe design that incorporated the Betsy Ross version of the U.S. flag.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.