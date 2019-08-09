When it comes to who or what is most to blame for recent mass shootings in the U.S., a new poll ranked President Trump as number six, with the nation’s mental health system ranked as the most important factor.

A USAToday/IPSOS survey asked that question to find that three fourths of Americans blame the “mental health system” — an idea that had backing of more than 70% of both Republicans and Democrats.

The influence of “racism and nationalism” was in second place, followed by “loose gun laws,” gun manufacturers and violent video games.

While President Trump fell in sixth place, he was closely followed by Republicans in Congress and Democrats in Congress in 7th and 8th places respectively. The survey revealed very little bipartisan agreement when it came to assigning blame to the political parties in Washington.

• 73% of Americans blame the mental health system for mass shootings in the U.S.; 77% of Republicans, 59% of independents and 74% of Democrats agree.

• 69% overall blame racism and white nationalism 57% of Republicans, 54% of independents and 84% of Democrats agree.

• 67% overall blame loose gun; 51% of Republicans, 59% of independents and 83% of Democrats agree.

• 55% blame gun manufacturers and the NRA; 37% of Republicans, 54% of independents and 72% of Democrats agree.

• 51% blame violent video games; 60% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 47% of Democrats agree.

• 50% blame President Trump; 23% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 74% of Democrats agree.

• 47% blame Republicans in Congress; 29% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 66% of Democrats agree.

• 40% blame Democrats in Congress; 51% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 34% of Democrats agree.

Source: A USA Today/IPSOS poll of 1,004 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 5-6.

