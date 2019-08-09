GUILFORD, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police detectives are investigating a construction accident that killed a worker who was helping to repave the rest area at the Interstate 91 welcome center in Guilford.
Emergency crews were called to the northbound welcome center just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators determined that the worker, 52-year-old Eric Streeter of Putney, was struck by a piece of construction equipment. Streeter was taken to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was planned.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.