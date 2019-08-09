A Yemeni national living in Arkansas was charged with providing support to the al-Qaeda terrorist network, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Bilal al-Rayanni, also known as Bilal Bassim Alawdi, 28, was charged with providing support to a terrorist organization and providing a false name on a passport. He was arrested on June 27, the Justice Department said.
Prosecutors say Mr. Al-Rayanni provided material support and resources to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. While working in the peninsula, the defendant provided support for al-Qaeda for three months knowing the organization was engaging in terrorist activity.
Mr. Al-Rayanni lived in West Helena, Arkansas, prior to traveling to Yemen.
