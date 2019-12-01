Rep. Doug Collins said Sunday that Republicans plan to call witnesses when the House Judiciary Committee takes up the impeachment case against President Trump.

Their number-one witness? House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who is drafting a report that will form the factual basis for the judiciary panel’s look at whether Mr. Trump should be impeached on allegations he sought political favors from Ukraine as a precondition for military aid.

“Adam Schiff is the author of this report, he’s the author of many things,” Mr. Collins, Georgia Republican and top Republican on the judiciary committee, told “Fox News Sunday.”

Mr. Schiff is slated to release his report late Monday and give members 24 hours to look at it before a vote that sends it to House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, who would draft articles of impeachment.

Mr. Collins said the speedy timeline is unfair and doesn’t give Mr. Trump a fair chance to participate in his own defense.

Any good lawyer, Mr. Collins said, wants to know “exactly what you’re facing.”

Democrats are entering the next phase of their inquiry after a series of government witnesses sat before the intelligence committee and outlined their concerns about preconditions on Ukrainian aid.

Republicans have alternately said Mr. Trump did nothing wrong or that his actions were unfortunate, but not impeachable.

Mr. Collins said Mr. Trump’s actions can be explained. The president has always been wary of extending lines of cash to other nations without assurance the money will be well-spent.

“The president told Sen. [Ron] Johnson there was no precondition,” Mr. Collins said. “President Trump has always been concerned about foreign aid.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a top Democrat on the judiciary committee, said a long line of Trump officials were alarmed by Mr. Trump’s actions, notably his July 25 request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for assistance in political investigations.

He brushed off polls suggesting recent hearings did not motivate the public to back impeachment, saying polls differ and many Americans think Mr. Trump did something wrong.

“Our job is to follow the facts, apply the law,” Mr. Jeffries told Fox.

Pressed on whether impeaching Mr. Trump was written into Democrats’ “playbook” from the start of this presidency, Mr. Jeffries said the House is a co-equal branch that must serve as a check on wrongdoing.

“That, in fact, is the James Madison playbook,” Mr. Jeffries said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.