SEAFORD, N.Y. (AP) - Police say a teen employee at a Long Island restaurant is facing charges of unlawful surveillance after an 8-year-old girl discovered a concealed phone aimed at her when she went into the bathroom.

Authorities say a 17-year-old male worker was arrested on Saturday at the El Coyote Loco restaurant in Seaford, New York.

Nassau County police say a phone had been placed in the women’s bathroom facing the toilet and set to record.

After the girl saw the phone, a manager notified police.

Officers responded, and the teen was taken into custody after an investigation.

Authorities say recordings of other female victims were also found on the phone.

