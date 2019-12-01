Police in Hong Kong on Sunday fired tear gas into crowds of protesters who are demanding government reforms in a move that reignited violence among the thousands of demonstrators.

Violence erupted shortly after Hong Kong residents participated in a march towards the U.S. consulate to show “gratitude” for America’s support in the demonstrations that have been ongoing for several months, according to Reuters.

Earlier this week, President Trump signed into law a resolution supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong that received overwhelming bipartisan support from Congress.

The legislation calls for sanctions on those responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong and bars them from entering the U.S. It also requires the State Department to conduct an annual report on the territory’s autonomy from China.

The protests in Hong Kong, which have turned violent on several occasions, began in earnest in June when Hong Kong’s Beijing-appointed city administrator pushed an extradition bill — since withdrawn — that critics said would put residents of Hong Kong at risk of being sent to China, where they could face justice in the mainland’s legal system.

The latest clashes between protesters and police broke out just as a leading Hong Kong official announced that the government will be looking into establishing an independent committee to review the handling of the demonstrations.

