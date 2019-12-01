The House Intelligence Committee is expected to start reviewing a report Monday on the panel’s hearings and House Democrats’ inquiry into President Trump and his alleged efforts to pressure Ukrainian officials to probe a political rival through withholding military aid.

Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff’s panel will then vote on the report after a 24-hour review period before the findings are sent to the House Judiciary Committee led by Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, according to multiple reports.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to continue the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry and could likely draft articles of impeachment, with Democrats suggesting the president attempted to obstruct justice and tried to pressure Ukraine officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his involvement in a Ukrainian energy company probed for corruption.

