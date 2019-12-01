Public concern that a “deep state” or shadow government has been working against President Trump has not ebbed, a factor that could irk Democrats determined to impeach Mr. Trump. Consider that much of the public frowns on convoluted impeachment inquiries. Add a gnawing suspicion that a mysterious force is out to undermine the president’s efforts to improve life in America. The combination could backfire on the Democrats.

The deep state is not so mysterious, though.

Nearly two-thirds of all voters — 65% — say they have heard of the deep state, including 76% of those who voted for Mr. Trump and 63% of likely Democratic primary voters. On a more disquieting note, 26% of all voters now believe that “quite a few federal civilian employees are members of the deep state.” Another 12% said “not many” are involved, while 21% said “hardly any” are involved. The rest were undecided.

So says a new Economist/YouGov poll that also found that 49% of Trump voters agree that “quite a few” employees could be part of this force, as do 44% of conservatives, 38% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 11% of Democrats.

The deep state was in play before Mr. Trump even took the presidential oath on Jan. 20, 2017. Consider that political commentator Bill Moyers suggested 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton deliver her own inaugural address and advised Democrats to “prepare by joining together as a movement and creating the constituency of what will be, in effect, a shadow government.”

On Inauguration Day itself, GQ magazine had this advice: “Barack Obama is preparing for his third term.”

Since then, talk radio kingpin Rush Limbaugh coined the term “deep media” to describe news organizations which supported deep state activities.

“There is a deep state in this country that is far deeper than any skeptic ever thought,” Fox News host Jeanine Pirro told Inside the Beltway in a 2018 interview, agreeing that these efforts were “already in motion” before Mr. Trump took office.

“It took Donald Trump to bring out the fact that some in the government are involved in creating their own rules and mechanisms to maintain power and control, and preserve an ideology that Americans may not buy into. He instinctively knew a deep state was there,” Ms. Pirro said.

“Trump was elected because Americans knew something was going on. The deep state is deep rooted. And yes, it will be hard to unroot it. This is a deep state that has its own rules and is arrogant, determined to protect itself,” she noted at the time.

THE TRUMP BUMP TRIUMPH

The media did not take a day off from their efforts to disparage President Trump over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Despite the screaming headlines from the fake news media, the Black Friday shopping frenzy broke all records on Friday,” writes Jim Hoft, founder of the Gateway Pundit, citing the Drudge Report, which said Black Friday was “flat” and Macy’s empty.

“Black Friday shopping topped $4 billion for the first time ever. It’s Trump’s economy now,” Mr. Hoft countered, offering evidence from Fox Business Network.

“Consumers spent a staggering $4.2 billion online on Thanksgiving, a 14.5% jump from last year and a record high, according to new figures published by Adobe Analytics,” the network said, adding that E-commerce had a 244% boost in sales, smaller retailers had a 61% jump and Black Friday sales hit $7.4 million, up 19% from last year.

“Don’t expect the momentum to slow down anytime soon,” predicted Jason Woosley, vice president of commerce at Adobe.

HOLLYWOOD’S TWITTER BRIGADE

President Trump continues to trigger certain Hollywood stars who simply can’t hide their rage that he remains in office and could be reelected.

“You can appreciate an actor or an artist’s talent without politics getting in the way. But, lately, celebrities are so obsessed with politics, particularly Trump hatred, that they won’t shut up about it,” writes PJ Media columnist Matt Margolis, who decided to identity the top 10 celebrities who obsess over Mr. Trump on Twitter.

Curious? According to the columnist, the top Twitter Trump bashers are Rob Reiner, Jason Alexander, Rosie O’Donnell, Bette Midler, Cher, Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, Debra Messing, George Takei and Jim Carrey.

The columnist provides a rationale for each of his choices. Here’s one brief example:

“Word on the street is Barbra Streisand was a singer, but lately, she’s just a wannabe Rachel Maddow, foaming at the mouth about impeachment and tweeting anti-Trump articles. She simply won’t shut up about him,” Mr. Margolis observes.

“I wanted to look for those that have — the celebrities who are using anti-Trumpism to prove their liberal bona fides or maintain relevancy — or something,” he says.

A HISTORIC GETAWAY, PERHAPS?

Some intriguing news from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which monitors activities at the nation’s historic sites — as well as the historic hotels of America and abroad. This week, the organization has a deal. It is offering up to 50% off on visits to grand and glorious, or quaint and curious hotels of note; the discount is available through Friday.

We’re talking such spots as Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware; the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan; and La Fonda in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Other snappy hotel deals are available from the organization. Check out HistoricHotels.org/black-friday-cyber-monday.php.

POLL DU JOUR

• 31% of Americans say the economy is “getting better”; 67% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 6% of Democrats agree.

• 29% say the economy is “about the same”; 22% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 27% say the economy is “getting worse”; 6% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 47% of Democrats agree.

• 13% are not sure about the economy; 5% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 24-25.

• Helpful information to [email protected]

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.