Former Rep. Joe Sestak of Pennsylvania ended his longshot campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination Sunday after failing to attract enough support to qualify for any televised debates.

Mr. Sestak, a retired three-star Navy admiral and former national security aide in the Clinton White House, thanked supporters in an email for the “priceless opportunity as I end our campaign together.”

“Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer,” Mr. Sestak said. “I deeply appreciate the support so many of you offered.”

He had devoted most of his campaign efforts in Iowa, but never broke through the bottom tier of candidates in a crowded Democratic field. Mr. Sestak campaigned on the need to restore accountability in the White House.

“A moral compass for our great ship of state is the beacon most needed today,” Mr. Sestak said. “It’s a marvelous fabric we Americans have woven together throughout the centuries. I know there is a tear in that fabric right now; but it can be repaired by someone who can lead, and therefore unite, all Americans.”

