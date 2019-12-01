LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - A man is dead after a shooting involving police in northeast Colorado.

The Loveland Police Department says police were notified at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday of a single car rollover crash on Colorado 402 in Loveland.

When an officer arrived at the scene, it was reported that a man in the vehicle was brandishing a pistol.

The police department says shots were fired and the man was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

