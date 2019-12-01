HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia are investigating a home invasion that left two people with gunshot wounds.

The Hampton Police Department said three men wearing all black clothing entered a home in Hampton and demanded money Saturday evening.

Police said two of the home’s occupants were shot during the incident. A man received life-threatening injuries and a woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they are working to identify the three suspects.

