The White House formally told Capitol Hill Democrats on Sunday that the president and his advisers will not participate in Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearings.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone sent the notification letter Sunday to Rep. Jerry Nadler, New York Democrat and Judiciary chairman, complaining about unfair and uncertain processes.

“We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings,” Mr. Cipollone wrote.

Mr. Cipollone also said the academic nature of the hearing makes White House involvement pointless and underlines its fairness concerns.

“More importantly, an invitation to an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the President with any semblance of a fair process,” he wrote. “Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing.”

The White House has said from basically the beginning of the congressional impeachment inquiry that the Democrats are engaging in a witch hunt with a predetermined conclusion.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.