OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An 18-year-old has been imprisoned for his role in robbing a pharmacy in an Omaha suburb.

Prosecutors said Monday that Otis Brown III has been given eight years and a day in prison and must serve five years of supervised release after he leaves custody. He also was ordered to pay more than $61,000 in restitution. He’d pleaded guilty to robbery and a weapons charge.

Prosecutors say Brown and two accomplices robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Bellevue on Oct. 28 last year. One of them, Daewoo Robertson, has been sentenced to nine years in prison. The other, Billy Adell, is awaiting trial.

