Tuesday, December 10, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Police arrested two men following the fatal shooting of another man at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa, a spokesman said.

Jacorri Keandre Spencer, 21, was charged with felony murder and first-degree robbery Monday in the death of Darius Garner, 21, police Capt. Jack Kennedy told a news conference.

Geunte Dayshaun Constant, 23, was charged with hindering prosecution, he said, adding that additional arrests were possible.

Garner was shot to death Sunday night during an apparent robbery and died later at a hospital.

Spencer’s bond was set at $210,000, and Constant’s was $15,000. Court records were not immediately available to show whether either man had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

