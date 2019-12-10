Entrepreneur Andrew Yang on Tuesday became the seventh active candidate to hit the polling and fundraising benchmarks to qualify for the Democratic presidential debate later this month in Los Angeles.

Mr. Yang was at 4% support among Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independent voters, according to a national poll released by Quinnipiac University ahead of a Thursday deadline for candidates to qualify for the Dec. 19 debate.

That’s his fourth qualifying poll. To qualify, candidates have to register at least 4% support in four DNC-approved national or early state polls, or hit 6% support in two early-state polls.

Candidates also have to prove they’ve gotten campaign contributions from at least 200,000 individual donors, a mark Mr. Yang had already met.

Overall, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden paced the 2020 Democratic field with 29% support in the poll. He was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 17%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 15%, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana at 9%.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was at 5%, followed by Mr. Yang at 4% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 3%.

Though the final word will come from the Democratic National Committee, Mr. Biden, Mr. Sanders, Ms. Warren, Mr. Buttigieg, Ms. Klobuchar, and former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer had already met the polling and fundraising benchmarks to qualify for the next debate.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii was at 2%, and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former housing secretary Julián Castro were both at 1%. Mr. Steyer was also at 1%.

Ms. Gabbard, Mr. Booker, and Mr. Castro have met the 200,000 donor threshold but are still short of hitting the polling threshold with the Thursday deadline looming.

Ms. Gabbard did say Monday that she planned to skip the debate if she does qualify.

The Quinnipiac survey included 665 Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independents, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for that subgroup.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.