Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday it’s possible the FBI acted in “bad faith,” disputing one of the principal conclusions reached in a recently released report from the Justice Department’s inspector general.

In an interview with NBC News, Mr. Barr said he disagreed with Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s finding that the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign was justified.

“Here, I felt this was very flimsy,” Mr. Barr said. “It think you step back here and you say, ‘What was this all based on,’ it’s not sufficient.”

“There was never has been any evidence of collusion and this campaign and the president’s administration has been dominated by this investigation into what turns out to be completely baseless,” he added.

Mr. Barr’s comments come one day after the inspector general released a 440-report on the FBI’s application to wiretap a Trump campaign aide in 2016.

The report found no direct evidence of political bias, but detailed a slew of embarrassing errors and omissions for which the bureau could offer no explanation.

Mr. Barr said the FBI’s behavior was “inexplicable and intolerable.”

“It think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by an irresponsible press,” he told NBC News. “I think there were gross abuses.”

“I think that leaves open the possibility of bad faith,” he said.

FBI officials omitted key evidence in an effort to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Services Application (FISA) to monitor Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, the report said. It also found that FBI officials withheld information that disputed their claims Mr. Page was a Russian spy.

Mr. Page has never been charged with wrongdoing.

Mr. Barr also lodged criticism at the inspector general, saying he didn’t look hard enough and was too quick to accept the FBI’s strained explanations for its shoddy work.

“All he said was, people gave me an explanation and I didn’t find anything to contradict it….he hasn’t decided the issue of improper motive,” Mr. Barr said. “I think we have to wait until the full investigation is done.”

A parallel investigation run by U.S. Attorney John Durham is looking into similar issues as Mr. Horowitz. The attorney general tapped Mr. Durahm to launch the probe earlier this year.

Mr. Barr also doubled down on his claim that the FBI spied on members of the Trump campaign. President Trump has made that allegation for two years, but Mr. Horowitz found no evidence the bureau placed people in the Trump campaign.

“It was clearly spied upon,” he said. “That’s what electronic surveillance is … going through people’s emails, wiring people up.”

