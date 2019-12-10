By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore police are investigating a baby’s death that was recently ruled a homicide.

An unresponsive Syncere Curry was bought to Johns Hopkins Hospital in November 2018, news outlets report, citing a police statement. That’s when doctors determined the then 2-month-old had no brain activity. He remained hospitalized until his death on Sept. 19.

Medical examiners collected Syncere’s remains for an autopsy and homicide detectives were alerted to the case, police said. Doctors notified police on Friday that Syncere had sustained multiple head injuries, causing his death. The case was ruled a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

